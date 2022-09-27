Amuri Diole and attorney
Amuri Diole (at right) and his attorney look back at a witness during his trial last week.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER FILE

A judge ruled Tuesday that Amuri Diole committed the April 2021 rape of a woman in the Valley Cemetery in Manchester, setting the stage for his possible confinement as a sexually violent predator.

Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi issued an order a day before authorities would have had to release Diole, 29, from jail. Diole has escaped previous prosecutions because of findings of incompetency due to mental illness.

