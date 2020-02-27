A judge has reaffirmed an earlier order requiring a former Salem property owner to pay the town of Salem $114,125 in fines after he failed to immediately clean up a mountain of printer boxes and other debris that was piled up around his house.
In a recent ruling, Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg ordered that Michael Bates must pay the fines and the town’s $5,421 legal tab to fight the property battle.
Honigberg ruled in November that Bates, who owned 45 Maclarnon Road in Salem, must pay up, but Bates asked the court to reconsider.
Honigberg agreed to hear from both sides, but didn’t change his mind.
Salem officials initially asked the court to impose a fine of nearly $228,000, which Bates argued was “unreasonable and would unjustly enrich the town.”
He also noted personal and professional problems that made it tough for him to get the property cleaned up in a timely manner.
Honigberg agreed with the town that he should be fined, but also agreed with Bates that a penalty of nearly $228,000 was “unreasonably high.”
In his order, Honigberg wrote that it was “indisputable” that Bates was in violation of the town’s ordinances from May 3, 2018, to June 21, 2019.
The ruling ends a legal battle that began when the town took Bates to court in 2018 in an attempt to force him to clean up more than 2,000 printer boxes and other debris that created health and safety concerns and left neighbors frustrated.
Salem health officer Brian Lockard has said Bates bought the printers to make a profit on the ink cartridges and recycling the printers, but changes in the recycling market ultimately made it costly for him to get rid of them.
The property was foreclosed and auctioned off last June. The new owner eventually cleaned it up, but the town fought with Bates to get him to pay fines for the more than 400 days that it said the property was in violation.