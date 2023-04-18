Eric Spofford

Eric Spofford stands in the atrium of the new location for Granite Recovery Center in this 2017 file photo.

 Melissa Proulx/Union Leader Correspondent
A Rockingham County trial judge has thrown out a defamation suit brought by the founder of Granite Recovery Centers against New Hampshire Public Radio and several of its journalists.

The 23-page order deals with a March 2022 report about allegations of sexual misconduct, abusive leadership and retaliation by Eric Spofford, the founder of Granite Recovery Centers and at one point of the most influential people when it comes to battling the drug epidemic in the state.