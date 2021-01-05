CONCORD -- A federal judge has ruled that New Hampshire hospitals can continue their case against the state of New Hampshire over its mental health system, which the hospitals complain leads to crowding in their emergency rooms.
In a ruling issued Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Joseph A. DiClerico Jr. said the hospitals' case against the state Department of Health and Human Services can proceed on constitutional grounds.
But DiClerico ruled against damages for the hospitals, saying that Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette is protected under sovereign immunity.
Twenty hospitals and the New Hampshire Hospital Association have intervened in the 2018 federal lawsuit, which challenges the state practice of boarding mentally ill people in hospital emergency rooms until space opens at the state psychiatric hospitals or other treatment locations.
Hospitals say the boarding amounts to an unlawful taking, unreasonable seizure and violation of their due process rights. They want DiClerico to declare that the boarding violates their constitutional rights.
DiClerico has refused earlier attempts to dismiss the lawsuit, which was brought by three John Doe/Jane Roes and the parent of a man who spent 27 days in an emergency room awaiting admission to the state hospital.
"The Commissioner bears the ultimate responsibility for supervising and administering the mental health services system and for correcting any constitutional deficiencies that may be found to exist, DiClerico wrote in an 18-page order.
He said that any injunction he issues in the future would not have to provide specific remedies to change the practice if he finds it violates the federal constitution.