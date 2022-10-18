Jon Stone

City Councilor Jon Stone continues to create controversy over his social media activity.

 Facebook/Jon Stone.

A judge has ruled against a former Claremont police officer turned politician who is trying to keep secret the internal affairs investigations into his actions on and off the job.

Jonathan Stone is a former Claremont city councilor and current Republican candidate for the New Hampshire House in Sullivan County. On Oct. 7, Sullivan County Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg ruled against Stone and ordered the city of Claremont to release 13 internal affairs reports and other documentation to lawyers for the New Hampshire Union Leader and ACLU-New Hampshire.