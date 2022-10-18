A judge has ruled against a former Claremont police officer turned politician who is trying to keep secret the internal affairs investigations into his actions on and off the job.
Jonathan Stone is a former Claremont city councilor and current Republican candidate for the New Hampshire House in Sullivan County. On Oct. 7, Sullivan County Superior Court Judge Martin Honigberg ruled against Stone and ordered the city of Claremont to release 13 internal affairs reports and other documentation to lawyers for the New Hampshire Union Leader and ACLU-New Hampshire.
Then a process of negotiation will start between Stone and the newspaper and ACLU lawyers about what information should be blacked out and what should be made public. If they can't agree, Honigberg will have to decide what to do.
Efforts to reach Stone via social media were not immediately successful. He has faced criticism for years over his Facebook posts and allegations of online harassment.
In an 18-page ruling, Honigberg rejected Stone's demand for privacy, noting the documents do not reveal intimate details of his life, "but are concerned with 'information relating to his conduct as a government employee while performing his official duties and interacting with (members) of the public.'"