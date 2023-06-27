Trump lawyers push to move criminal case to federal court, in New York

District Judge Alvin Hellerstein presides at the Manhattan Federal Court hearing over former President Donald Trump's push to move his criminal case to federal court, in New York City on Tuesday, in a courtroom sketch.

 JANE ROSENBERG/REUTERS

A judge on Tuesday said he would likely decline former President Donald Trump’s bid to move from state to federal court a criminal case stemming from a hush money payment to a porn star.

Trump’s lawyers say federal court is the proper venue for the case, arguing that his actions were related to his presidency. The Manhattan District Attorney’s office, which brought the charges, says the case has nothing to do with any presidential act and should remain in state court.