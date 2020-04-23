CONCORD -- A federal judge has taken the unusual step of a setting a Saturday deadline for Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) to file papers in a case that challenges the detention of immigration law violators during the COVID-19 pandemic.
District Court Judge Landya McCafferty scheduled a video hearing for Monday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Concord, where she will hear arguments about what standards she should use to set bail for 60 people in the Strafford County lockup.
McCafferty is acting on a case brought by the ACLU and four New Hampshire law firms that challenges the detention for violation of non-criminal immigration laws.