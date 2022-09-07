O'Neill, Smith

Public defender Caroline Smith whispers to Attorney General prosecutor Jesse O'Neill during a hearing Wednesday in Hillsborough County Superior court.

 Mark Hayward / Union Leader

The father of presumed murder victim Harmony Montgomery will not waive his right to a speedy trial and expects to go before a jury in November to face numerous firearms charges, his lawyers said Wednesday in court.

Adam Montgomery, 32, did not appear in Hillsborough County Superior Court for the brief hearing. The entire hearing was devoted to scheduling one of his two upcoming trials.