BRENTWOOD — After presiding over two hearings Friday in separate lawsuits challenging school mask mandates, a Rockingham County Superior Court judge suggested that the only way the legal battles will likely be settled is if the state Supreme Court weighs in.
Judge Marguerite Wageling is the latest superior court judge to hear cases filed by Bedford attorney Robert Fojo on behalf of dozens of parents who argue that it’s illegal for schools to require students to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lawsuits, which are almost identical, have been brought against multiple school districts in different counties.
Two judges in Hillsborough County have dismissed cases against the Bedford School District and the Hollis-Brookline School District.
Friday’s hearings in Rockingham County focused on suits against school districts in Brentwood, Epping, Exeter, Kensington, Londonderry, Stratham and the Timberlane Regional School District.
A new suit was also recently filed against the Merrimack Valley School District in Merrimack County.
Wageling described Fojo’s numerous cases as a “whack-a-mole” approach to see if a judge will ultimately rule in his favor.
She said that at some point “maybe it would be wise” to look to the Supreme Court instead of filing more suits in superior court that tie up the resources of clients and school districts.
Wageling said there won’t be “finality” until the Supreme Court issues an order.
“The whack-a-mole isn’t going to get you there,” she told Fojo.
Fojo said he believes the cases are “heading” in the direction of the Supreme Court.
“I’m just encouraging that it happens sooner rather than later,” said Wageling, who has not yet decided whether the Rockingham County cases will proceed or be dismissed.
Wageling, who wore a mask during the hearings, explained that she was following court protocols and had to wear the mask for 10 days after she was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 last week.
During both hearings, Fojo maintained that schools lack authority to impose mask mandates and repeated claims that masks are ineffective, especially for children who are less likely to wear them properly in school.
He also insisted that masks have been detrimental to children and have caused them to have breathing difficulties, trouble concentrating and other problems.
Fojo cited state statistics showing that no children have died from COVID-19 in New Hampshire and there have been “only 29 hospitalizations.” The majority of deaths, he said, have been those over 60.
“That’s obviously tragic, but the virus has not affected children whatsoever,” he said.
Lawyers for the school districts told the court that schools can legally adopt mask requirements to protect students and staff based on guidance they’re using from state and federal health agencies.
“These are reasonable restrictions,” said Michael Eaton, an attorney representing Exeter and other schools in School Administrative Unit 16 named in one of the lawsuits.
Eaton said the risk of COVID-19 spreading in schools puts not only students at risk, but teachers and families as well.
“This affects more than just the individual student,” he said.