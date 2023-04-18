A judge said Tuesday that he believes the Legislature wants Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut to determine what constitutes an adequate New Hampshire education.
Rockingham County Superior Court Judge David Ruoff's comments came while questioning Edelblut, a Republican appointee who has been education commissioner since 2017.
Edelblut's testimony came in the second week of trial in a lawsuit brought by 18 schools challenging both how the state defines an adequate education and the amount it contributes toward it.
At one point, Ruoff took over questioning and asked about the lack of specificity in state law about how to define an adequate education.
Statutes say a school must provide instruction in mathematics. But Ruoff wondered whether a simple arithmetic class would suffice, or if a school district must provide instruction in algebra, geometry and calculus.
“I’m still trying to process if graduation requirements are the same as a constitutionally adequate education. I imagine they’re not,” said Ruoff, an appointee of Democratic Gov. Maggie Hassan.
“I’m trying to find out where that line is. I imagine the Legislature wanted you to figure it out,” Ruoff said.
Actually, two years ago, the state Supreme Court remanded the case to Ruoff and told the judge to determine the components and costs of an adequate education.
The state currently pays school districts $3,787 for the base education of each pupil. School districts say an adequate education costs at least 2 1/2 times that much.
During questioning by the plantiffs' lead attorney, Manchester lawyer Michael Tierney, Edelblut said he wasn’t fully aware of what goes into an adequate education. At one point, Tierney asked whether buildings are needed to provide an adequate education. Edelblut said he has not made that determination.
“For the Commissioner to say that he has never done any analysis of what it actually costs to educate a student in New Hampshire, and to admit that his department has never studied the issue, is pretty damning,” Zack Sheehan, executive director of the New Hampshire School Funding Fairness Project, said later in a statement.
Edelblut opened his testimony with a 10-minute review of Education Department regulations governing what is necessary to operate a school, such as teachers, principals, guidance counselors and buildings.
He argued with Tierney over the wording of the regulations. And he said he saw his role as carrying out the law.
“Our job is to implement the input-and-output accountability system,” Edelblut said. “I would say my opinion is not really germane to my role of education commissioner, which is to execute the law.”
He acknowledged that a previous comparison of charter school and public school spending heaped all the costs of transportation, special education and capacity costs onto the per-pupil comparison of public schools. A company that offers an educational "learning podcast" online for up to 10 students would receive $5,000 per student, more than public schools, he said.
The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit is the ConVal Regional School District, which is based in Peterborough. The trial is taking place 30 years after the New Hampshire Supreme Court ruled that the state had a constitutional obligation to define and fund an adequate education.
The 18 plaintiff districts also include Manchester, Nashua, Claremont, Contoocook Valley, Derry and Lebanon.
Ruoff has previously ruled that Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who is also a defendant in the suit, does not have to testify or be deposed. That leaves Edelblut as the highest-ranking state official expected to testify in the trial.
He already has been deposed, and Sheehan’s group has placed a transcript of the deposition on its website.