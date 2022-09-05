A federal judge will appoint a special master to sift through nearly 13,000 documents and items the FBI seized from Donald Trump's Florida residence and identify any that might be protected by attorney-client or executive privilege, according to a court order posted Monday.

In a ruling that could slow down and complicate the government's ongoing criminal probe, U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon wrote that the Justice Department cannot continue reviewing the materials taken from Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8, or use them in its investigation, until the special master concludes his or her examination.