CONCORD — Members of a class-action lawsuit against a New Hampshire dietary supplement company may be entitled to receive up to $100 under a proposed settlement pending in U.S. District Court.
A hearing is on the docket for Monday, where Judge Landya B. McCafferty is scheduled to hear from attorneys on both sides regarding the $2.1 million settlement to resolve consumer complaints alleging false claims made on labeling for vitamin and supplement products.
FoodState Inc., of Manchester, denies all liability in the claims, but did agree to the settlement in May to avoid the time and expense of further litigation, according to court documents.
The lawsuit was brought by three California residents who claimed certain FoodState products included labeling that was false or misleading. According to the lawsuit, some products were represented as having come predominantly from “whole foods” rather than synthetically created vitamins or processed extracts.
Product labeling also made representations of “vegetable lubricant,” which the customers maintained should have been properly labeled as stearic acid, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs also questioned whether the products were “made in the USA,” as claimed.
The settlement period covers certain products purchased between Jan. 15, 2011, to Sept. 15, 2018, according to court documents
Although FoodState denied any wrongdoing, the company did agree to establish a $2.1 million fund to cover valid claims made by members of the class-action suit. Members can claim up to $25 per bottle of products included in the settlement for up to four bottles, totaling $100.
FoodState also agreed to making labeling changes that included not using the phrase “100% Whole Food Supplement” or “Made in the USA” for a 30-month period on products that do not meet those standards, according to court documents.
Other changes included not using “vegetable lubricant” as a generic term and specifying the material used. FoodState also agreed to add a link to its website offering more information about product ingredients, according to court documents.
McCafferty gave preliminary approval to terms on the settlement in May. The judge is scheduled to hold a fairness hearing Monday morning.
