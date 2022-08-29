Travis Corcoran of Weare stands near the garage on his neighbor’s property in this photo from 2021. His dispute with neighbor Gil Duquette and the town over the garage will be heard in Hillsborough County Superior Court this week.
A long-running dispute over the legality of a massive “accessory building” on a residential lot in Weare goes back to court on Wednesday.
It will be the second time that a Hillsborough County Superior Court judge will weigh the matter, which involves a two-story, 40-by-60-foot garage on the Quaker Street property of Gil Duquette.
The garage violates setback provisions in the town’s zoning code, an issue a neighbor said he raised with Duquette in 2018, when stakes appeared on the property, delineating the garage’s footprint.
“There are lot of points where this could have gone a lot easier,” neighbor Travis Corcoran said on Monday. He’s asking a judge to throw out a variance issued in 2021 by the Weare Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Efforts to reach Weare selectmen were unsuccessful on Monday. The town has filed court papers denying that it did anything wrong in issuing the variance.
Corcoran, who is running for the New Hampshire House, has twice prevailed on the matter.
In 2018, he convinced town officials to issue a cease-and-desist order instructing Duquette to stop plans for the building because it violated town setbacks. A judge ruled in his favor when he went to court to enforce that order.
Last year, Weare voters at town meeting rejected a town-backed item that would have legalized the structure.
Duquette built it anyway, and in May 2021, the zoning board issued an after-the-fact variance allowing the structure.
In his legal challenge, Corcoran said the zoning board did not consider evidence about loss of property values. The windowless structure is about twice the size of Duquette’s log cabin and is clearly visible from Corcoran’s property.
“The structure is enormous in and of itself, and enormous and out of place for the area,” the legal challenge reads.
During the contentious zoning board hearing, Duquette said: “I don’t have to ask his permission where my garage is going to be placed on my property.”
On Monday, Superior Court Judge Amy Messer was scheduled to visit the property. The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Hillsborough County Superior Court-North.
Corcoran said if he wins the case, he will probably have to file another suit to force the town to tear down the structure.
“I suppose they’re thinking I will run out of energy before I root out the corruption, and they’re wrong about that,” he said.