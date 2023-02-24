FILE PHOTO: Attorneys L. Lin Wood and Sidney Powell hold a press conference

Attorney Sidney Powell speaks at a press conference on election results in Alpharetta, Georgia, U.S., December 2, 2020.   

 ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/REUTERS

A Texas judge has thrown out disciplinary charges that state regulators filed last year against pro-Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, finding "numerous defects" in the evidence presented.

The State Bar of Texas Commission for Lawyer Discipline sued Powell last March, claiming she "had no reasonable basis" for filing lawsuits challenging U.S. President Joe Biden's victories in key battleground states in the 2020 presidential election.