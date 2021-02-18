A judge has tossed a lawsuit filed against the New Hampshire Lottery Commission by a man who claimed he was owed a gold bar valued at nearly $750,000 from a scratch ticket.
In a ruling issued last week, Rockingham County Superior Court Judge Marguerite Wageling dismissed Robert Martel’s case after finding that he had failed to file paperwork to have the state served with the suit.
Martel, of Ipswich, Mass., brought the suit in December, alleging that a losing scratch ticket he bought at the Seabrook Market Basket was actually worth a 400-ounce standard gold bar.
“The plaintiff has not filed the return of service with the court or sought to have the deadline for service extended. Accordingly, this case is marked ‘Dismissed for lack of service,’” Wageling wrote in her order.
In his complaint, Martel alleged there was a “breach of contract” after he purchased the $20 “My Big Million” ticket last August.
The ticket gave players a few ways to win, including a “BONUS” section, which indicated that if a symbol with $200 on a bill were revealed the player would instantly win $200.
Martel scratched off the bonus area and revealed a symbol of a gold bar.
The store told him the ticket wasn’t a winner, but Martel insists that he actually won a standard gold bar, which is 400 ounces in the United States, and should be given either the bar or what it’s worth, which he estimates is about $750,000.
Martel didn’t hire a lawyer when he decided to sue the Lottery Commission. He claims the commission shouldn’t be using a gold bar as a symbol if the ticket isn’t a winner.
Reached by phone on Thursday, Martel said he wasn’t aware of the judge’s order dismissing his suit, but he didn’t rule out the possibility of continuing to pursue the case.
When asked if he might try to refile the suit, Martel said, “I’m not sure. I’d like to see what the judge said here.”
Because the Lottery Commission wasn’t served, it didn’t file a formal response in court.