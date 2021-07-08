Parents suing over school mask mandates have been dealt a blow after a judge tossed a lawsuit against the Hollis-Brookline School District on the same day that a new case was filed against the Epping, Londonderry and Timberlane Regional school districts.
The mandates that were in effect over the last school year and in some cases during programs this summer are facing legal challenges by groups of parents from several communities represented by attorney Robert Fojo, who is also a plaintiff in his own lawsuit against the Bedford School District.
Fojo has argued that the mask requirements violate a state law known as RSA 126-U, which is aimed at limiting the use of child restraint practices in schools.
His lawsuits cite a section of the law prohibiting schools from using a physical restraint technique that “obstructs a child's respiratory airway or impairs the child's breathing or respiratory capacity or restricts the movement required for normal breathing; places pressure or weight on, or causes the compression of, the chest, lungs, sternum, diaphragm, back, or abdomen of a child; obstructs the circulation of blood; involves pushing on or into the child's mouth, nose, eyes, or any part of the face or involves covering the face or body with anything, including soft objects such as pillows, blankets, or washcloths; or endangers a child's life or significantly exacerbates a child's medical condition.”
The parents claim that the masks have made it difficult for their children to breathe, exacerbated problems for those with asthma and speech disorders, caused them to develop acne and rashes on their face, and have led to other problems.
“The use of face masks on children can cause numerous physiological and psychological effects, as well as long-term health consequences,” Fojo wrote in the latest suit against Epping, Londonderry and Timberlane filed July 2 in Rockingham County Superior Court.
The lawsuits also claim that masks don’t prevent the spread of COVID-19 and wearing them does more harm than good.
The suits seek an injunction to stop districts from enforcing mask mandates.
Hillsborough County Superior Court-South Judge Charles Temple dismissed the suit against the Hollis-Brookline School District in an order issued July 2.
Temple wrote that the prohibitions listed in RSA 126-U:4 only apply to a school’s use of a “physical restraint” or a “containment technique.”
“Clearly, the mask mandates do not require school staff to use their own hands or bodies to force plaintiffs’ children to wear masks. Rather, the mask mandates require students to put on their own face masks using their own hands. As such, the court cannot find that the mask mandates involve the use of ‘physical restraints,’” Temple wrote.
He also disagreed that a face mask could be considered a “containment technique,” saying that, in the court’s view, the Legislature’s use of the term implies a method used by school officials to physically restrain a person.
“Simply put, RSA Chapter 126-U has no bearing on the legality of the district’s mask mandates. The plaintiff’s argument to the contrary is based on a twisted and tortured reading of the statute. It is an affront to children who have actually been subject to unnecessary and dangerous physical restraints while at school,” Temple wrote.
Fojo’s lawsuits also cite statements made by Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Robert Redfield, who was director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and then-Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams in February and March 2020 in which they downplayed the effectiveness of masks.
While the lawsuits state that “for some unknown reason, many infectious disease experts adopted the opposite position and recommended citizens should wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” it did not specifically mention that Fauci, Redfield and Adams later recommended the use of masks as they learned more about the virus.
In his order, Temple wrote that he was “troubled by the factual assertions made in the complaint” and that it “conveniently omits” the fact that the three top government doctors had changed their opinions on masks.
“Attorneys have a professional obligation to present accurate information to the courts in which they appear, or, at the very least, to not present information that they know is misleading,” he wrote.
In an interview Thursday, Fojo said the judge insinuated that he misrepresented the facts and that “judges should not inject their political views in their orders.”
Fojo said he may file additional lawsuits and will ask the court to reconsider the ruling in the Hollis-Brookline case.
He said he’s not worried about the ruling’s impact on his cases in other courts.
“Our plan is to forge ahead and continue,” he said.
Meanwhile, attorneys for the Bedford School District have filed a motion seeking to dismiss the case.
Lawyers for the Epping, Londonderry and Timberlane districts have not filed a formal response to the suit.