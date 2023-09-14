US-NEWS-GA-TRUMP-PROBE-GET

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee hears motions from attorneys representing Ken Chesebro and Sidney Powell on Sept. 6 at the Fulton County Courthouse in Atlanta.

 Jason Getz/Pool/Getty Images/TNS

ATLANTA — The Fulton County, Georgia, judge overseeing a sprawling election interference probe on Thursday split the case’s 19 defendants into two groups, saving former President Donald Trump from going to trial in Georgia in October.

Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee ruled that 17 of the defendants would be split off — or severed, in legal parlance — from Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, who have demanded speedy trials and are set to be tried on Oct. 23.