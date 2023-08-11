Golf: LIV Golf Bedminster - First Round

WASHINGTON -- A federal judge on Friday granted former President Donald Trump leeway to publicly share some non-sensitive evidence that will be used in his trial on charges of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, but she warned him to tread carefully before making inflammatory public statements about the case.

“Even arguably ambiguous statements by the parties or their counsel -- if they can be reasonably interpreted to intimidate witnesses or to prejudice potential jurors -- can threaten the process," U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan said on Friday.