Amuri Diole sits with his lawyers
Buy Now

Amuri Diole sits with his lawyers during his trial at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Tuesday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER

Lawyers on both sides of the Valley Cemetery rape case have filed papers that sum up the 1 1/2-day trial that took place earlier this week, leaving the future of suspect Amuri Diole in the hands of a judge.

Hillsborough County Superior Court Judge Diane Nicolosi has until Wednesday to rule whether Diole, 29, is a sexually violent predator, a designation that could lead to his commitment for an indefinite period. Otherwise, he will be freed from the Valley Street jail on Wednesday.