CONCORD — The American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire wants a Merrimack County Superior Court judge and lawyers to “hash out” what portions of a confidential report into how the Concord School District handled allegations that a former teacher sexually assaulted a student should be released to the public.
“We all should sit down and read the report and figure out what is sensitive and what isn’t so the public can get maximum access to the information,” said Gilles Bissonnette, legal director of the ACLU-NH.
Dean Eggert, an attorney for the school district, urged Judge Brian Tucker to dismiss the entire lawsuit filed by the ACLU and The Concord Monitor. He said the report is exempt from the Right-to-Know law as an internal personnel investigation.
Tucker took the matter under advisement after a nearly 40-minute hearing Friday morning.
The 102-page report includes interviews with 37 educators and 10 students. A second report was made public in October that outlined recommended measures to protect students, Eggert said.
“The district already proactively and intensively separated out those categories,” he said.
At issue is how the school district responded to allegations of sexual misconduct against a former Concord High School teacher, Primo “Howie” Leung. Public outrage led both Superintendent Terri Forsten and Concord High School Principal Tom Sica to resign last year.
After his arrest, Leung voluntarily surrendered his teaching license and the state Department of Education revoked his credentials.
The school district hired an independent investigator to look into how allegations of misconduct against Leung dating as far back as 2014 had been handled by school officials. The investigator, a Massachusetts attorney, submitted her report to the Concord School Board in September, but the board has refused to make the report public, its attorney arguing it is exempt from the Right-to-Know law.
Parents have continued to call for the full report’s release, and the ACLU filed the lawsuit on behalf of Dellie Champagne, a Concord parent.
Bissonnette argued the report is not a personnel practice because “it was not created in the context of individual employee misconduct.” The document likely “demonstrates serious failures on how the district responded to allegations that Mr. Leung was abusing children,” he said.
He said the district has released “absolutely nothing” about why Forsten and Sica were disciplined.
“At the very least, we plausibly allege that this report or portions therein do not constitute internal personnel practices,” Bissonnette said.
Eggert said employee and student privacy must be protected.
“While petitioners may not like the law as it currently exists, they, the District, and this court are bound to adhere to that law unless and until it is changed by the New Hampshire Legislature or the New Hampshire Supreme Court,” the motion to dismiss reads.