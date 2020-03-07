CONCORD — A nominee for circuit court judge withdrew from consideration last week, saying he had other priorities but hoped to serve as a judge eventually.
Gov. Chris Sununu had nominated defense attorney and onetime Deputy Rockingham County Attorney Thomas Reid last month.
Reid resigned his Rockingham County post in January 2014 amid a criminal investigation into then-County Attorney James Reams. Reid was never the target of any investigation and no charges were ever filed against Reams after investigators probed managerial and operational problems in the office.
Reid spent 16 years at the Rockingham County Attorney’s office. He ran for Merrimack County Attorney in 2008 but lost the election and stayed in the Rockingham prosecutor’s office until his 2014 resignation.
After Reid resigned, he tried to show that the investigation into Reams had been improper.
He filed a right-to-know request for the investigative files used by former Attorney General Joseph Foster in his decision to probe Reams. The AG’s office resisted releasing the documents and Reid spent years in court trying to obtain the records, claiming they would show Foster had acted improperly to remove an elected official.
Reid’s fight for the investigation records became an issue during the 2014 reappointment of then-Senior Associate Attorney General Jane Young, who led the investigation into the Rockingham County office.
The Executive Council was set to vote to reappoint Young in 2014 when Reid contacted councilors about his right-to-know request and his concerns about the investigation.
Sununu, then an executive councilor, wanted to delay the vote to reappoint Young until the next council meeting. At the time, he said he did not know details of the case but said some of his constituents had raised questions he wanted Young to answer. Young was reappointed, 4-0, with Sununu abstaining.
Since 2014, Reid has been a criminal defense attorney.
After applying for a position as a circuit court judge, Reid wrote to Sununu on March 6, asking that his name be withdrawn from consideration.
“I have made the difficult decision after consultation with my family, and with a realization that other matters must be addressed and prioritized by me at this time,” Reid wrote.
Reid told Sununu he still thought he could be a good judge and said he hoped to serve “at some date in the future.”
Sununu spokesman Ben Vihstadt said Reid is the first of Sununu’s 17 judicial nominees to withdraw. Fifteen judges have been confirmed since Sununu took office, and the Executive Council rejected the nomination of Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to the Supreme Court in 2019.