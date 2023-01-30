Superior Court Justice John Kissinger conducts a bench meeting with lawyers during the arraignment for Logan Clegg at Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord on Monday. Clegg is charged in the shooting deaths of Steve and Wendy Reid in April.
Prosecutors Danielle Sakowski and Josh Speicher speak during the arraignment for Logan Clegg at Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord on Monday. Clegg is charged in the shooting deaths of Steve and Wendy Reid in April.
Logan Clegg gets led out of the courtroom following his arraignment at Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord on Monday. He is facing homicide charges in the shooting deaths of Steve and Wendy Reid in April.
Logan Clegg gets led in to the courtroom for his arraignment at Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord on Monday. He is facing homicide charges in the shooting deaths of Steve and Wendy Reid in April.
Logan Clegg speaks with his public defenders, Carloline Smith, left, and Maya Dominguez, at his arraignment at Merrimack County Superior Court in Concord on Monday. He is charged in the shooting deaths of Steve and Wendy Reid in April.
CONCORD -- Logan Clegg, the jet-setting homeless man accused of killing a Concord couple while on a walk on a nature trail, could go to trial as early as July.
Clegg appeared in Merrimack County Superior Court on Monday to officially face murder and other charges connected with the April killing of Stephen and Djeswende "Wendy" Reid.
Public defender Caroline Smith asserted the speedy trial rights of Clegg, 27.
Superior Court Judge John Kissinger set jury selection for July 10; trial would start the following day. During a bench conference, Kissinger told attorneys that it would be better to seat a jury in July, despite it being a summer month, than the alternative, December.
While defendants often assert speedy trial rights at the beginning of the process, they have the ability to waive them during the trial preparation process.
Clegg was living in a tent in Concord at the time of the shooting.
But when he was arrested in South Burlington, Vermont, in October, he had a one-way ticket to Germany, $7,150 in cash, prepaid gift cards and what appeared to be a Romanian passport, police said at the time.
The passport included his photograph but a pseudonym. The previous year, he traveled through much of Europe, according to past articles.
In the days following the shooting, police found Clegg's tent site abandoned. He had erected the tent site about six months before and was working at a McDonald's in Concord.
At the abandoned site, police found 155 small propane tanks, 47 cans of Mountain Dew and Coca-Cola, and spent SIG Luger shell casings, which police believed were connected to a makeshift shooting range.
Clegg said nothing during the brief arraignment on Monday, and his public defender, Caroline Smith, fought to keep police affidavits connected to his arrest from being disclosed to the public.
"This is essentially a one-sided summary of the state's case," Smith said.
Kissinger did not make an immediate decision on whether to release the affidavit.
Clegg faces four second-degree murder charges (two for each victim, which are alternative charges), three counts of falsifying evidence and one charge of felon-firearm possession.
The Reids were outdoor enthusiasts and worked in the international development field for decades before retiring in Concord, his hometown, about four years ago.
They walked most days on trails near their apartment, and their bodies were found on the Marsh Loop Trail.