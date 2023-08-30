LOWELL, Massachusetts — The jury has been selected and the trial is set to begin for Kevin Garneau, the Lowell police officer accused of raping a homeless teen while assigned to work with the city's homeless population.
The jury, composed of nine women and five men, was chosen in Middlesex Superior Court on Tuesday.
After the trial's evidence and closing arguments are heard, two of the jurors will be selected at random to serve as alternates. The remaining 12 jurors will deliberate.
The trial is set to begin in Courtroom 17 of the Lowell Justice Center at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Jury impanelment was initially scheduled to begin Monday, but was moved to Tuesday, pushing the trial's start to Wednesday.
Garneau, 53, of Pelham, N.H., is charged with two counts of rape. A member of the Lowell Police Department for 19 years, Garneau faces up to 20 years in prison on each charge if convicted.
During a hearing on the case last week, Judge Kenneth Salinger said the prosecution — led by Middlesex Assistant District Attorney Tom Brant — alleges in 2016 Garneau "repeatedly used actual, threatened or implied force to compel a young homeless woman to submit to sexual intercourse without her consent several times."
The alleged victim was 16 years old.
At the time of the alleged crimes, Garneau served as a member of the Community Opioid Outreach Program, a collaboration between the Lowell Police and Fire departments, Lowell House rehabilitation center and Trinity EMS. As part of his duties with the COOP, Garneau visited recent overdose victims to help them find treatment.
The Middlesex District Attorney's Office has said the teen alleged three separate incidents of rape occurring within two months. She was addicted to heroin at the time of the alleged offenses.
"This absolutely did not happen," Garneau's attorney, Robert Normandin, has said about the allegations. "I think it will be clear when we start the trial the reason we know this did not happen."