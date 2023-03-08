Aasylei Loggervale and her two teenage daughters had been driving all night. They set out at 10 p.m. from Loggervale's Las Vegas home in September 2019 to complete the nine-hour trip to California's Berkeley City College in time for Loggervale's older daughter to take a statistics exam the next day.

They made an early morning stop in Castro Valley, Calif., where Loggervale pulled into a Starbucks parking lot. She and her daughters planned to use the bathroom and get coffee before driving the final 30 minutes to Berkeley.