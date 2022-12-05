USA-TRUMP/NEW YORK-TRIAL

Defense Attorney William Brennan argues a point of law in the charge in front of Judge Juan Merchan ahead of deliberations in the Trump Organization's criminal tax trial in Manhattan Criminal Court, New York City, U.S., December 5, 2022 in this courtroom sketch. REUTERS/Jane Rosenberg

 JANE ROSENBERG

NEW YORK -- Jurors in the Trump Organization's tax fraud trial started deliberating on Monday, following four weeks of testimony about executive pay practices at Donald Trump's real estate company that prosecutors said amounted to a criminal scheme that went on for at least 15 years.

The former president's company was charged in 2021 with paying personal expenses for some executives without reporting the income, and compensating them as if they were independent contractors.