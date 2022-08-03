Tariq Alston
Tariq Alston, 20, faces a Hillsborough County Superior Court jury on Tuesday at the start of his trial. The New Hampshire court system requires jury-trial participants to wear masks.

 Mark Hayward / Union Leader

A Hillsborough County jury cleared a purported gang member of a felony charge he faced for firing a handgun at a drive-by shooter in Manchester last year.

The jury reached a not-guilty verdict Wednesday morning shortly before lunch.