WASHINGTON -- An Arkansas man who famously was photographed putting his feet up on a desk inside then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol was convicted on eight counts by a Washington jury Monday, the Justice Department said.

The guilty verdict against Richard "Bigo" Barnett came just a few days after he took the stand in his own defense -- a risky move that has sometimes backfired for other defendants charged in connection with the Capitol riot.