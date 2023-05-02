Jury convicts Manchester man of first-degree assault in 2021 shooting Staff Report Mark Hayward Author email May 2, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Yoesmith Sosa Perez Hamel,Heather Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save A Hillsborough County jury found a Manchester man guilty on Tuesday of shooting a person twice during an argument in Manchester two years ago.Yoesmith Sosa-Perez faces a maximum penalty of 20 to 40 years in state prison on each of the assault convictions, according to a statement issued by Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin.The Hillsborough County Superior Court jury cleared Sosa-Perez of two counts of attempted murder.The shooting took place at 400 Amherst St., an apartment building in the center city of Manchester.At the time, Manchester police said the two knew each other, that the shooting was an isolated incident and the victim, aged 27, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The shooting took place at 5 p.m. Aug. 10, 2021, Coughlin said. Sosa-Perez will be housed at the Valley Street jail in Manchester until he is sentenced. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Tags Manchester Hillsborough County Attorney Mark Hayward Author email Follow Mark Hayward Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Jury convicts Manchester man of first-degree assault in 2021 shooting E. Jean Carroll called minutes after Trump allegedly raped her, friend testifies Trial starts for man accused of knife attack on cops New panel to probe charges against family courts +2 {{title}} Most Popular Litchfield police chief found guilty in sexual harassment case Lawyer: Manchester parents who don't like transgender policy can pull kids out of school State to pay $356K legal bill from suit over fish hatchery pollution Portsmouth teen charged under Civil Rights Act for vandalism spree DiMezzo sentenced to 18 months for role in Bitcoin money-laundering operation Trial starts for man accused of knife attack on cops Keene man indicted for allegedly threatening congressman Former Litchfield police officer testifies about chief's 'wildly inappropriate' behavior Berlin man indicted on charges he murdered his neighbor Former Litchfield police officer testifies about chief's 'wildly inappropriate' behavior Request News Coverage