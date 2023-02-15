CONCORD — A federal court jury has found a Manchester police officer used excessive force during a 2018 melee outside a Manchester bar and awarded the victim $2,001.
Tuesday’s verdict capped a five-day trial in U.S. District Court in a lawsuit filed by Chasrick Heredia, 29, who was arrested in the incident. The jury determined only one of four Manchester police officers named in the suit, Michael Roscoe, used excessive force against Heredia.
Video of the arrest has been played in at least three trials. It shows Roscoe delivering roundhouse punches to Heredia’s head during a melee in which Heredia resisted Manchester police officer Canada Stewart’s attempts to arrest him.
Roscoe and Stewart were dating at the time.
The jury awarded $2,000 in punitive damages and $1 in nominal damages. No compensatory damages for actual harm were awarded.
Roscoe was the first person called to the stand during trial. He testified that he used a continuum of force to de-escalate the situation. He testified that a Taser did not disable Heredia, and he used punches to the suspect’s face to bring his arms up to protect his head.
Manchester police issued the following statement: “We support our officers and we thank the jury for its verdict.” Roscoe remains an active member of the force, said department spokeswoman Heather Hamel.
The four officers’ attorneys, who were paid by the city of Manchester, did not return emails or telephone messages seeking comment.
Stephen Martin, one of two lawyers representing Heredia, was in back-to-back meetings, his assistant said. His partner, Seth Hipple, was not in the office.
It’s unclear what the verdict will mean for Roscoe, a 7-year veteran of the department.
The “Laurie list,” a state-maintained compilation of police with credibility problems, contains several officers who were involved in excessive-force cases. Under New Hampshire law, police chiefs are responsible for placing officers on the list. They can do so after a sustained finding following an internal affairs investigation, and after the officer has a chance to dispute the decision.
Inclusion on the list does not preclude employment by police departments, but it could present problems if they are called to testify at trial.
The trial stemmed from a 2018 fracas outside the former Glow Bar on Hanover Street in Manchester. Several patrons, including Heredia, battled police, and prosecutors brought attempted-murder charges against Heredia, alleging he “jackhammer”-punched Stewart.
In 2019, a Hillsborough County jury cleared Heredia of the attempted murder and other serious charges. A judge later ordered a new trial on the lesser charges after information surfaced that Roscoe and Stewart were dating at the time of Heredia’s arrest.
Heredia later was convicted of unrelated charges stemming from his relationship with teenage girls who walked away from Granite Pathways, a now-defunct residential drug and mental health program in Manchester. He is serving aw 5 1/2-year prison sentence.
The other three police officers named in the lawsuit were Stewart, Matthew Nocella and Nathan Harrington. The jury rejected allegations that the four failed to provide medical aid and fabricated evidence against Heredia.
On the eve of the trial, their lawyers sought to postpone the trial, citing negative reaction to the beating death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis police in January. Judge Paul Barbadoro refused the request.