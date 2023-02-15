Roscoe punching Heredia

This still image of Manchester police officer Michael Roscoe punching Chasrick Heredia was taken from a bystander video of the 2018 arrest in Manchester.

CONCORD — A federal court jury has found a Manchester police officer used excessive force during a 2018 melee outside a Manchester bar and awarded the victim $2,001.

Tuesday’s verdict capped a five-day trial in U.S. District Court in a lawsuit filed by Chasrick Heredia, 29, who was arrested in the incident. The jury determined only one of four Manchester police officers named in the suit, Michael Roscoe, used excessive force against Heredia.