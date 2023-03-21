A Hillsborough County jury on Tuesday found a Massachusetts man guilty of murdering his romantic rival, capping a three-year ordeal that started when a newlywed husband from Manchester went missing.
Zakhia Charabaty vanished for four months until his body was found at a Massachusetts construction site in July 2000, wrapped in bedding and bound with rope and twine.
Then the main suspect in his murder, Anderson Pereira, now 42, fled after being questioned by police. He stayed hidden for 17 months until found in Florida living under an assumed name.
A jury of six men and six women found Pereira guilty of first-degree murder, theft of Charabaty's pickup truck and two counts of concealing evidence in the case. The first-degree conviction means he will be sentenced to life in prison without parole when he goes before a judge on April 5 for sentencing.
"Finally we can move on. Our lives stopped three years ago. Now we can continue," said Marie Charabati, who is married to the victim's brother. "At the end of the day we just wanted justice for Zach. He did not deserve the way he was taken away from us at all. He did not deserve it."
About three months before his murder, Charabaty had married Flavia Deoliveira. Deoliveira was the longtime lover of Pereira and even continued her romantic relationship with him after the marriage.
Pereira's lawyers said that police got the wrong man and that it was Deoliveira's adult son who had killed Charabaty.
"The defense is disappointed," Pereira's lawyer, Richard Guerriero, said after the verdict. He said they plan to appeal rulings by Superior Court Judge Will Delker, who allowed the jury to hear recorded statements that Pereira made to police.
Pereira never took the stand. Deoliveira, who was not present for the verdict, testified for two days and provided an alibi for her son. She said they were watching television at the time of the murder.
Prosecutor Peter Hinckley stressed that cell phone data backed up her testimony.
"The jurors were free to believe or disbelieve her, but they had evidence that was not mistaken and could not lie that she and her son were in the apartment when the murder occurred," he said.
There was no direct evidence in the case -- no witnesses to the murder nor video tape of the murder. Police and prosecutors built a case based on cell phone tracking data and video surveillance.
"A circumstantial evidence case can be as powerful as a direct evidence case, and this case provided that. It was powerful circumstantial evidence from many different types of sources," Hinkley said.