Pereira after verdict
Convicted murderer Anderson Pereira, right, gathers is thoughts after a Hillsborough County jury finds him guilty Tuesday of first degree murder.

 Mark Hayward/Union Leader

A Hillsborough County jury on Tuesday found a Massachusetts man guilty of murdering his romantic rival, capping a three-year ordeal that started when a newlywed husband from Manchester went missing.

Zakhia Charabaty vanished for four months until his body was found at a Massachusetts construction site in July 2000, wrapped in bedding and bound with rope and twine.