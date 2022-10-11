Alex Jones faces second defamation trial over Sandy Hook claims in Connecticut

Alex Jones leaves the court house as he faces a second defamation trial over Sandy Hook claims in Waterbury, Connecticut, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

 MICHELLE MCLOUGHLIN/REUTERS

A Connecticut jury resumed deliberations on Tuesday in a trial to determine how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones must pay families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for falsely claiming that the massacre was a hoax.

Closing arguments concluded on Thursday in Waterbury, Connecticut, not far from where a gunman killed 20 small children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. Jurors deliberated all day on Friday but did not meet on Monday due to the federal holiday.