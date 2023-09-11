NASHUA — Former Nashua resident Jeremy Stinson has been convicted on three charges accusing him of soliciting sex from an underage girl online and setting up a meeting at a Nashua supermarket with the intent to engage in sexual activity.
Following about a day and a half of testimony, a jury of eight women and six men convicted Stinson, 32, of 157 Village St., Penacook, on charges of certain uses of computer services prohibited; attempted endangering the welfare of a child; and attempted felonious sexual assault.
A sentencing date has yet to be determined.
According to prosecutors and their first witness — Duane Jacques, an undercover Portsmouth police detective who is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force — Stinson believed he was exchanging messages on three different social media apps with a 14-year-old girl named "Corie," who lived in Nashua not far from the location where "she agreed" to meet Stinson at Whole Foods, 255 Amherst St., the evening of May 21, 2019.
But when he arrived, Stinson instead was greeted by patrol officers, who took him into custody.
Executing a search warrant on his vehicle, police said in reports that they located food purchased at the nearby Burger King, a package of Trojan condoms, four packages of fruit snacks and a receipt for a gas purchase that evening.
Stinson's attorney, David Tencza, said during his opening statement that Stinson has autism, and as a result "sees the world a bit differently ... people on the autism spectrum often feel more comfortable meeting people online" rather than in person.
He told the jury that "it is important to remember — that at the end (of trial) you will see that Jeremy knew he wasn't talking with a teenager."
Tencza also called the probe into Stinson's case "poor investigating," telling jurors that they will note how detectives "pushed and pushed" Stinson to set up a meeting, and in one case a detective "grew impatient" as he tried to convince Stinson to meet.
But Assistant County Attorney Nicole Thorspecken, who delivered the prosecution's opening statement, noted that more than 500 messages exchanged between Stinson and "Corie" made it "clear that he set up a meeting in Nashua," and that it was also "clear he wanted to have sex with her."