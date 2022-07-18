LANCASTER — Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, accused of striking and killing seven members of a motorcycle club with his truck three years ago in Randolph, will go on trial next week.
Zhukovskyy was in Coos County Superior Court on Monday as Judge Peter Bornstein, Zhukovskyy’s public defenders and prosecutors vetted the prospective members of the 18-person jury will decide if Zhukovskyy is guilty of the charges against him.
Those charges are eight counts of negligent homicide; seven counts of negligent homicide — driving under the influence; eight counts of manslaughter — reckless operation; and one count each of DUI — aggravated collision with serious injury and reckless conduct with a deadly weapon,
Jury selection resumes Tuesday and may continue through Friday, according to the New Hampshire Courts, which also said in an e-mail Monday that the jurors will visit the scene of the crash on July 25.
A citizen of Ukraine who was living in Westfield, Mass., and working for a motor-carrier there, Zhukovskky allegedly used drugs in the hours before the crash, which occurred a short while after he had delivered a vehicle to a dealership in Gorham.
The state initially said that an impaired Zhukovskyy, who has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, crossed into group of members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club who were eastbound on Route 2 and headed to Gorham on June 21, 2019, to set up a venue for the club’s annual meeting the next day.
A second traffic report, however, found that one of the Jarheads had crossed into the westbound lane, where Zhukovskyy was driving a Dodge Ram pickup that was towing an empty goose-neck trailer.
The resulting crash resulted in the deaths of Albert Mazza Jr. of Lee; Michael Ferazzi of Contoocook; Desma Oakes of Concord, Aaron Perry of Farmington; Daniel Pereira of Riverside, R.I.; and Jo-Ann and Edward Corr of Lakeville, Mass.
The Jarheads MC is made up of Marines, Navy Fleet Marine Force corpsmen and their supporters.
At the start of Monday’s afternoon jury-selection session, Bornstein enunciated a long list of things that could potentially disqualify someone from serving as a juror in the Zhukovskyy trial, among them any Marine Corps-related biases.
The jurors, identified by number only, were individually called up to Bornstein’s bench where they stood before the judge and were flanked by the prosecutors on the left, and by defense attorneys on the right.
Using a “white noise” device to cloak his questions, Bornstein quickly dismissed some would-be jurors, while directing others, who had no conflicts, to a court official who directed them to return later this week for additional questioning.
Bornstein began the winnowing down of the jury pool by telling potential jurors that “the defendant does not have to prove anything,” that their decision must be unanimous, and that to determine their objectivity, he had to ask them a number of questions.
Among those questions was whether the potential jurors had issues with the defendant’s presumption of innocence and the fact that Zhukovskyy is not required to testify in his own defense and that his silence cannot be viewed unfavorably.
Bornstein asked if anyone weighed testimony by police more than from others and whether anyone was connected in any way to the defense or prosecution.
Additionally, Bornstein asked if anyone had been the “victim of a crime” or knew someone who was; and, more specifically, whether anyone had been or knew someone who had been “in a serious motor-vehicle accident,” and if so, whether it involved impairment and a driver who had a commercial license.