The trial of Igor Danchenko - a key source for claims in the "Steele dossier" who is being prosecuted by special counsel John Durham - begins Tuesday with jury selection in federal court in Alexandria, Va.

Danchenko, a U.S.-based researcher who gave information to former British spy Christopher Steele that ended up in the now-infamous dossier of allegations about former president Donald Trump's ties to Russia in 2016, was indicted on charges of lying to FBI agents who interviewed him about the sources behind his claims.