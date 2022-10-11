The trial of Igor Danchenko - a key source for claims in the "Steele dossier" who is being prosecuted by special counsel John Durham - begins Tuesday with jury selection in federal court in Alexandria, Va.
Danchenko, a U.S.-based researcher who gave information to former British spy Christopher Steele that ended up in the now-infamous dossier of allegations about former president Donald Trump's ties to Russia in 2016, was indicted on charges of lying to FBI agents who interviewed him about the sources behind his claims.
Defense attorneys argue that Danchenko made several "equivocal" statements to investigators that did not rise to the level of criminal conduct, and that Danchenko's prosecution is an example of "extraordinary government overreach."
Durham, a longtime federal prosecutor who served as the U.S. attorney in Connecticut during the Trump administration, was asked by then-attorney general William P. Barr in 2019 to dig into the origins of the FBI's "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation into possible coordination between Trump and Russia in the 2016 presidential campaign. Some conservatives hoped his investigation would reveal that significant government malfeasance drove the probe into Trump's campaign.
"The public is waiting 'with bated breath' for the Durham Report, which should reveal corruption at a level never seen before in our country," Trump wrote earlier this year on his social media platform, after FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago compound in Palm Beach, Fla.
But with Danchenko's prosecution, Durham will have twice sought to portray the FBI as victims, not perpetrators, of lies and deception. And he has seen mixed results in court.
A former FBI lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, pleaded guilty in 2020 to altering a government email to justify secret surveillance of a former Trump campaign adviser, Carter Page. Clinesmith was sentenced to a year of probation. In May, a jury in D.C. federal court acquitted the only other defendant who went to trial as part of Durham's investigation, cybersecurity lawyer Michael Sussmann, who also was accused of lying to the FBI.
Born in the Soviet Union and based in Washington, Danchenko was hired by Steele to investigate possible links between Trump and the Kremlin. Steele had been hired to produce reports by research firm Fusion GPS, which had been retained by a law firm that represented Trump's opponent, Hillary Clinton, and the Democratic National Committee. Fusion GPS was initially hired to probe Trump's background by a website funded by a deep-pocketed GOP donor.
The FBI ultimately used Steele's reports to help justify secret surveillance of Page. And Durham alleges that Danchenko misled the bureau when he was asked about his sources and actions he took.
Danchenko's attorneys have argued that his statements to the FBI, during interviews in 2017, were all hedged and didn't affect the government's investigation of the Trump-Russia claims. A key issue will be whether they had a "material" impact on the bureau's work. Danchenko's trial is expected to last one week.
- - -
The Washington Post's Devlin Barrett contributed to this report.