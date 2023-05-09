FILE PHOTO: E. Jean Carroll accuses former U.S. President Trump in a civil lawsuit of rape in the mid-1990s

FILE PHOTO: Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll watches as a former U.S. president Donald Trump's video deposition is played in court during a civil trial where Carroll accuses the former U.S. president in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and of defamation, in New York, U.S., May 4, 2023 in this courtroom sketch. 

NEW YORK - Jurors on Tuesday began weighing whether Donald Trump raped or assaulted writer E. Jean Carroll and then defamed her by claiming she made up the story.

During a seven-day civil trial in Manhattan federal court, Carroll, 79, told jurors that Trump, 76, raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996, and then ruined her reputation by denying it happened. The former Elle magazine advice columnist is seeking unspecified monetary damages.