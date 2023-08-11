hunterbiden

Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building on July 26 in Wilmington, Deleware.

 Washington Post photo by Jabin Botsford

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed U.S. Attorney David Weiss of Delaware as special counsel in the ongoing investigation into Hunter Biden's tax case, a move that appeared aimed at rebutting Republican criticism that the process had been politicized.

Garland made the surprise announcement during a midday news conference at Justice Department headquarters in Washington. The appointment of Weiss, an appointee of former president Donald Trump who began the investigation of President Biden's son in 2018 and has continued to lead the prosecution under Garland, would give him broad new authority and, presumably, distance the attorney general from some key decisions in the case.