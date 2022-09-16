Former U.S. President Trump holds a rally in Ohio

Supporters of former President Donald Trump attend his rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Saturday.

WASHINGTON — The Justice Department on Friday asked a federal appeals court to let it resume reviewing classified materials seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

In the filing before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, the Justice Department said the circuit court should halt part of the lower court decision that prevents prosecutors from relying on the classified documents in their criminal investigation into the retention of government records at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach after his presidency ended.