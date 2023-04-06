FILE PHOTO: U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thomas arrives with his wife for a State Dinner for Australia’s Prime Minister Morrison at the White House in Washington

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas arrives with his wife, Ginni Thomas, for a State Dinner for Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison at the White House in Washington, U.S. Sept. 20, 2019. 

 ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas accepted luxury trips around the globe for more than two decades, including travel on a superyacht and private jet, from a prominent Republican donor without disclosing them, according to a new report.

ProPublica reported Thursday on an array of trips funded by Harlan Crow, a Dallas businessman. The publication said Thomas typically spends about a week every summer at Crow's private resort in the Adirondacks. It said the justice also has vacationed at Crow's ranch in East Texas and has joined Crow at the Bohemian Grove, an exclusive all-male retreat in California.