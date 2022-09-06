FILE PHOTO: Juul e-cigarette starter kit is seen in this picture illustration

FILE PHOTO: Juul e-cigarette starter kit is seen in this picture illustration taken July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Martinne Geller/Illustration/File Photo

 Martinne Geller

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. has agreed to pay $438.5 million to settle claims by 34 U.S. states and territories that it downplayed its products' risks and targeted underage buyers, several states announced Tuesday.

As part of the settlement, Juul has agreed to refrain from some kinds of marketing, including the use of cartoons, product placement and depictions of users under 35. The deal stems from a two-year investigation led by Connecticut, Texas and Oregon.

Union Leader reporter Mark Hayward contributed to this report.