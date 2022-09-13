Kayla Montgomery briefly appeared in a Manchester courtroom Tuesday and through her lawyer agreed to have her bail revoked and be returned to Valley Street jail.
The stepmother of missing and presumed-murdered Manchester child Harmony Montgomery, Kayla has been at the jail since Friday, when she was arrested after not appearing for a hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court.
Prosecutors have said they believed she was using drugs and not in treatment -- a violation of requirements for her to follow while on pretrial release.
"She's clearly suffering with a serious substance use issue. In any situation when someone's going through that, the state wants to see the person be able to take steps toward recovery," said the lead prosecutor in the case, Senior Assistant Attorney General Jesse O'Neill.
He called the jail a more controlled environment.
"She won't have access to the kinds of temptations and other things that are available to her on the streets," O'Neill said.
Montgomery faces charges including possession of stolen weapons, welfare fraud and witness tampering. But more important could be her role as a witness in the upcoming trial against her estranged husband, Adam Montgomery, who faces a slew of charges involving the theft of weapons during the time when Harmony was last seen alive.
Prosecutors have said that Kayla could be called as a witness, but on Tuesday O'Neill said no final decision has been made.
"As somebody who was a central figure in Adam Montgomery's life at the time -- she was his wife, she still is his wife -- she's a potential witness to anything that he is accused of doing. That's in our mind why we qualified her as a potential witness," O'Neill said.
Montgomery was arrested January when the search for Harmony was in its infancy. She was released on bail in June, with strict conditions that she enter treatment and stay clean of drugs.
But three times last month, Manchester police discovered Kayla around people using or selling drugs. Police also received a report that she suffered an overdose, O'Neill said.
She appeared in court with an orange Hillsborough County Department of Corrections jumpsuit, a mask and her hair in a braid pulled to the left.
In court, defense lawyer Paul Garrity agreed to Montgomery's bail revocation with the understanding he could go before a judge in the future to seek bail. Garrity said he could return to court and ask for her release before her next scheduled court date, a dispositional conference on Oct. 26.
Garrity would not discuss what led to her problems, but he said the jail's treatment program for drugs amounts to long-term treatment, and "we'll see if there are other options available to Kayla."
Lawyers often ask judges to approved pretrial release from jail in a residential drug treatment program.
Garrity would not discuss whether Kayla will testify in any upcoming trial.