Kayla Montgomery Bail Hearing
Buy Now

Kayla Montgomery sits with her attorney at her bail hearing at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Tuesday.

 DAVID LANE/UNION LEADER
Kayla Montgomery Bail Hearing
Buy Now

Kayla Montgomery gets led into court in shackles at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Tuesday.

Kayla Montgomery briefly appeared in a Manchester courtroom Tuesday and through her lawyer agreed to have her bail revoked and be returned to Valley Street jail.

The stepmother of missing and presumed-murdered Manchester child Harmony Montgomery, Kayla has been at the jail since Friday, when she was arrested after not appearing for a hearing in Hillsborough County Superior Court.

Kayla Montgomery Bail Hearing
Buy Now

Kayla Montgomery sits with her attorney at her bail hearing at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Tuesday.
Kayla Montgomery Bail Hearing
Buy Now

Senior Assistant Attorney General Jesse O'Neill takes questions following a bail hearing for Kayla Montgomery at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Tuesday.
Kayla Montgomery Bail Hearing
Buy Now

Kayla Montgomery sits with her attorney at her bail hearing at Hillsborough County Superior Court in Manchester on Tuesday.