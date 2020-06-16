The owner of a used furniture business that was forced to shut down because of the state’s COVID-19 emergency orders says she’s owed $5 million because she was deemed as a non-essential business.
“What the government basically did was implement martial law,” said Natasha Athens.
Athens, 60, filed a lawsuit in Cheshire Superior Court in Keene seeking damages from the state after Gov. Chris Sununu’s emergency orders deemed her business as nonessential, along with many retail stores that were forced to close in the spring. Athens opened her store, Favorite Things on Main Street, in December.
“You don’t lose any less when someone closes your business when you’re new or old,” Athens said. “I was essential to (my customers). I was essential to myself.”
Athens said the orders to close her business and others is a violation of the Interstate Commerce Clause of 1887, and that many of Sununu’s other emergency orders violate the Constitution. Athens said nearly all of the social distancing orders implemented in the state, such as requests to wear masks and keep 6 feet apart, are also invalid.
“That’s something they implemented without legislation,” Athens said.
She said the small stores are unable to enact social distancing because they do not have the space, and that larger stores should also not be required to keep people at a 6-foot distance. She also does not agree that stores should require patrons to wear masks, even as a private initiative. Athens said there is a big difference between a store requiring customers to wear a face mask and stores requiring shoes and shirts for customers.
“Shirt and shoes are about cleanliness. It crosses the line to tell people they have to wear masks,” Athens said.
Athens said the number of COVID-19 related deaths being reported by the state is not accurate. She said there is an effort in state government to hide a recent high number of suicides by claiming those deaths are from the illness. Athens was unable to give out an exact number of recent suicides, but said it is reported all the time on the police scanner.
“They don’t want people to know,” Athens said.
Athens was unable to explain who “they” are.
“I wish I knew. It’s not public,” Athens said.
In a motion to dismiss filed Tuesday, New Hampshire Solicitor General Daniel Will states that Athens’ claims are not valid. According to Will, Sununu has every legal and constitutional right to issue emergency orders to respond to the global pandemic.
“The plaintiff fails to allege facts which would support a finding that the Governor acted in bad faith or without sufficient factual support when he declared a state of emergency and issued emergency orders and guidelines establishing a process for non-essential businesses to reopen consistent with public health guidelines promulgated to address the spread of the COVID-19,” Will wrote.
Athens, who moved to New Hampshire from Massachusetts three and a half years ago, is representing herself in the case. She said she is considering running for governor. The response to COVID-19 pandemic has made New Hampshire a different place to live, she said.
“This was, up until this virus, was a much better place to live,” Athens said.