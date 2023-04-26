A Keene man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly threatening to kill a member of Congress.
Allan Poller, 23, was indicted on charges of threatening to assault and murder a federal official, and for transmitting in interstate commerce a threat to injure a person, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office, which is prosecuting the case.
Authorities say Poller called the office of an unnamed member of Congress at 12:20 a.m. on March 29 and left a voicemail with his name – spelling it out – and phone number.
The message stated "if you keep on coming for the gays, we're gonna strike back and I guarantee you, you do not want to f*** with us. We will kill you if that's what it takes," according to the release.
It went on to threaten to "take a bullet" to the politician's head "if you f*** with my rights anymore."
According to published reports, Poller is a student at Keene State College. He was arrested in Springfield, Vermont, a few days after the alleged threat was reported to police.
The call reportedly was made to the office of U.S. Rep Matt Gaetz, R-Florida.
The threatening charge carries a possible sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison and the other charge up to 5 years in prison. Each also carries a potential fine of up to $250,000.