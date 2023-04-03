A Keene State College student is facing a federal charge of threat in interstate communication, with federal agents accusing him of making threats to kill a member of Congress in a late-night voicemail left last week at the congressional office of U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a Republican, of Florida.

Allan Poller, a resident of Springfield, Vermont, currently attending Keene State College, appeared in federal court Monday to answer accusations from the Federal Bureau of Investigation that he threatened a member of Congress in a voicemail.