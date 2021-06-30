Keene State settles with students who claimed discrimination

KEENE — The two Keene State College students who claimed they were subjected to racial and sexual discrimination have agreed to take cash payments as part of a settlement reached last month.
Ndeye Khady Badiane, 24, and Tyler Clavelle, 24, were both arrested at the school in March 2020 in an incident that the pair claimed was a result of the college’s institutional racism and bias. Badiane and Clavelle went public about the incidents in February, stating that the school does not care about its Black students.
According to the settlement agreement obtained by the Union Leader through a Right-to-Know request, Badiane and Clavelle agreed to drop their claims in exchange for $5,000 payments each.
The agreement states that Badiane’s $5,000 is to compensate her for lost wages.
Clavelle is no longer a student at Keene State. His $5,000 payment is to compensate him for future education costs. The settlement was signed by all parties at the end of May.
The college also agreed to pay for unspecified services for both Clavelle and Badiane valued at about $4,700 for each student. Additionally, the school is waiving $8,403 in student debt for Badiane, and $14,375 for Clavelle.
As part of the agreement, Badiane will be allowed to continue her studies at Keene via remote classes.
Clavelle and Badiane also agreed to stop speaking about their issues with the school, and to take down the GoFundMe page.
The couple had multiple online fundraisers as they sought money for attorneys and therapy before they consolidated their efforts into a single GoFundMe page. That fundraiser brought in more than $10,000.
The non-disparagement clause in the agreement states that the two could face sanctions if they speak negatively about the school in public. The college, for its part, does not accept any blame for the matter under the agreement.
The school stipulates that its only public statement would be that the college and Badiane and Clavelle entered into a mutually acceptable agreement to settle the matter outside of court.
Badiane and Clavell waged a months-long public relations campaign against the school on social media, but they no longer appear to have active, public accounts.
Badiane published a letter to Facebook about the incident in February, claiming that the school’s residence director, a campus security officer, Badiane and Clavelle got into a heated exchange on March 16, 2020, during the initial COVID-19 lockdown.
Badiane had been smoking marijuana, which triggered the campus officials to investigate, and then Clavelle was discovered using a woman’s bathroom in the dorms, according to Badiane’s account. Badiane wrote that while Clavelle appears as a muscular, six-foot tall man, he identifies as nonbinary.
“The (residence director) said she had received reports of people using bathrooms that ‘they were not supposed to’ and told Tyler he was not allowed to use the women’s bathroom,” Badiane wrote.
The residence director reportedly told Clavelle she was pretty sure he wasn’t nonbinary because he used male pronouns, and he had not yet registered as nonbinary with the school, according to Badiane.
After trying to get Clavelle to leave, the campus security officer called police and the situation continued to escalate, according to Badiane. Both she and Clavelle were taken into custody, she wrote.
According to the criminal complaints filed in court, Badiane was accused of trying to kick officers while they tried to arrest Clavelle, and Clavelle is accused of trying to pull away from police as he was being handcuffed.
The pair ended up pleading guilty to violation-level counts of resisting arrest, meaning they would not face any jail time.
Badiane was originally charged with misdemeanors for simple assault and resisting arrest, and Clavelle was originally charged with resisting arrest and criminal trespassing, also misdemeanors.
Keene State President Melinda Treadwell announced that the school plans to create a new position to identify what the school needs to do to counter biases on campus.