The New Hampshire Supreme Court has sided with a Keene State College professor who went to court three years ago after Keene city officials rebuffed requests from her students for city records, including those regarding use of excessive force by police.
In a decision issued last week, the four justices dismissed technicalities raised by the city and said officials should have released public records about topics ranging from sexual assaults to restaurant inspections.
The ruling by the four justices reflects a growing tendency of the Supreme Court in favor of open public records. Two weeks ago, the state Supreme Court jettisoned a 27-year-old precedent that had categorically blocked access to anything in police personnel files.
And key Right-to-Know decision is pending -- whether to release the names of police officers on the Laurie List, a list of police officers with credibility problems.
"The New Hampshire Supreme Court has definitively stated the public has a right to know what the government is up to, particularly relative to police misconduct," said Gregory Sullivan, a Manchester lawyer and expert in the Right-to-Know Law, who argued the case at the Supreme Court on behalf of the students.
"It started out to be an educational endeavor to learn about the Right-to-Know Law; ultimately, I hope they've learned there's always redress," he said.
In the Keene State order, the Supreme Court took an unusual step and encouraged collaboration between government officials and people making requests for records.
"We observe that this dispute has consumed an inordinate amount of time, energy, and resources -- judicial and otherwise," the justices wrote in the conclusion of the 13-page June 3 order. “The salutary purpose of the Right to Know Law ... is best served when the members of the public and the governmental bodies are guided by a spirit of collaboration."
The case started in 2017 when Keene city officials denied or partially denied requests for records from students of journalism professor Marianne Salcetti.
The justices addressed four specific requests. In most, it merely pointed out where the trial judge or city officials erred. In the matter of excessive force by police, it sent the requests back to the trial judge for further consideration.
Also, the Supreme Court rejected a $300 fee for making copies of emails that a student only wanted to review. The justices questioned a city policy that said all Right-to-Know requests must be signed.
And they faulted city reasoning that equated a blanket request for all documents as a request for a list. State law specifically says that record requests are for existing records and governments do not have to create a document, such as a list.
"Plainly read, (student Abbygail) Vasas' request was not for a list of (sexual assault) charges, but was a request for the charges themselves. Although we recognize that Vasas's request could have been clearer, it still "reasonably described" the governmental records sought as described by (the Right to Know Law)," the justices wrote.
Here is a rundown of specific requests and the Supreme Court's decision:
- A request for a listing of city restaurants that fell below an 85 in health inspections. The city rightfully rejected a first request because it asked for a list of such restaurants, the justices wrote. But the court ruled that the city has to comply with a follow up request, which was for records of all scores and dates of inspections.
- Records of police documents, including citations and infractions, involving cases of unlawful possession of alcohol and facilitation of any underage drinking party over a four-year period. The city had said it did not have to create and provide a list. The Supreme Court rejected that and said the student clearly sought not a list but access to all records about the violations.
- Vasas’s request for four years of records about all charges of rape and drug-or-alcohol-fueled sexual assaults. The city refused, again saying it had no such list. Once again, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of the student.
- A request for records of use of force complaints against police, including the names of the officers involved. The justices sent that back to the trial judge to determine what is public in light of decisions earlier this month to remove a blanket exemption to police personnel files.
The Supreme Court issued another Right to Know decision on Tuesday. It sided with the city of Rochester and said that its Technical Review Group is not a public body under the Right-to-Know Law.
The Group comprises city officials who meet and give feedback about proposed development projects to developers and the planning board. The court said the group’s meetings do not have to be open to the public.
The also justices ruled that Rochester’s copying fees of 50 cents per page for the first 10 pages and 10 cent a page thereafter is appropriate.