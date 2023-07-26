Actor Kevin Spacey was found not guilty on charges related to allegations of sexual offenses, in London

Actor Kevin Spacey reacts outside Southwark Crown Court, after he was found not guilty on charges related to allegations of sexual offenses, in London, Britain, July 26, 2023. 

 SUSANNAH IRELAND/REUTERS

Kevin Spacey was acquitted by a London jury Wednesday of sexual assaulting four men, averting a potential life sentence for the actor.

The Academy Award winner - who coincidentally was acquitted on his 64th birthday - wept, put his hand on his chest and mouthed "thank you" to the nine men and three women who granted him his freedom, according to the Press Association.