FILE PHOTO: Houston hosts NRA convention days after school massacre

An attendee tries out a gun on display at the National Rifle Association annual convention in Houston on May 28, 2022.

 CALLAGHAN O'HARE/REUTERS

WASHINGTON -- The Supreme Court, which last year expanded gun rights in a landmark ruling, is set to return to the issue in a major case testing whether a law that keeps firearms away from people under domestic-violence restraining orders violates the Constitution.

It is one of the biggest cases that the court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, has agreed to hear during its next term, which begins in October. The justices wrapped up their latest nine-month term last week with important rulings rejecting affirmative action in collegiate admissions, undermining LGBT rights and invalidating President Joe Biden's student debt relief after a year earlier overturning abortion rights.