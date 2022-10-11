FILE PHOTO: Stewart Rhodes of the Oath Keepers uses a radio as he departs a Trump rally in Minneapolis

FILE PHOTO: Oath Keepers militia founder Stewart Rhodes uses a radio as he departs with volunteers from a rally held by U.S. President Donald Trump in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart/File Photo/File Photo

 JIM URQUHART

WASHINGTON -- The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers group, Stewart Rhodes, and four others are the first people to go on trial in more than a decade over seditious conspiracy charges for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Rhodes and his four co-defendants -- Thomas Caldwell, Kenneth Harrelson, Kelly Meggs and Jessica Watkins -- are accused of conspiring to try to keep Republican Donald Trump in power after he had lost the 2020 election. A pro-Trump mob charged into the Capitol on Jan. 6 and attacked police but failed to prevent lawmakers from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's victory.