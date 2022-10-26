NASHUA -- DNA samples on a knitting needle and a bent coat hanger could prove crucial in determining who killed Elijah Lewis, the Merrimack boy who died last year in his home, the lawyer for his mother said in court on Wednesday.

The boy's mom, Danielle Dauphinais, faces first-degree murder charges in Elijah's death. She refused to be transported to Hillsborough County Superior Court for the hourlong hearing that delved into what will likely be key evidence when her case goes to trial.