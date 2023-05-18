Los Angeles Police officers

Newly sworn Los Angeles Police officers march in formation outside LAPD headquarters in downtown Los Angeles. 

 Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LOS ANGELES — A coalition of media organizations including the Los Angeles Times threw its support Wednesday behind a local journalist and a group of local activists who were sued by the city of Los Angeles last month after publishing photographs of LAPD officers that the city itself had provided.

Joining a chorus of constitutional and media rights scholars, the media coalition denounced the city's lawsuit against Knock LA journalist Ben Camacho and the Stop LAPD Spying Coalition as a blatant violation of their 1st Amendment rights and a dangerous attack on press freedoms more broadly.